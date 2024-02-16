Murder suspect returned to Wichita Falls to stand trial for sexual assault of a child

A Petrolia woman facing charges of murder, sexual assault of a child and drug possession is back in the Wichita County Jail, this time with orders to not allow bail.

Brittany Ann Rouleau was arrested in October 2020 after a boy told authorities Rouleau had sexually assaulted him in 2018 when he was 12 years old. He said she assaulted him on a bed at an apartment they shared in Wichita Falls after he emerged from a shower.

Brittany Rouleau has been brought to Wichita County to stand trial for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

She had bail set at $50,000 and was released on Dec. 2. Then in late November 2022, Rouleau was arrested by Burkburnett Police on accusations of possessing methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000 and she was released in late December.

On March 24, 2023, Rouleau called for help from a house in Petrolia in Clay County. Rouleau said a man at the residence was having chest pains. The man, Kenneth Dewayne Douglas, 57, died from a stab wound to the heart. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rouleau and charged her with murder. Her bail was set at $600,000 and she remained in the Clay County Jail until her transfer to Wichita County Friday.

Her trial on the sexual assault charge has been set for May 20 in 89th District Court. If convicted she would face up to life in prison.

The murder charges in Clay County are still pending, according to a spokesperson in the 97th District Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Murder suspect back in Wichita Falls to stand trial for sexual assault