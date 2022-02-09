Murder suspect in Richland Fred Meyer shooting makes his 1st court appearance

The man charged with killing an Instacart shopper after a “quick conversation” and critically wounding a Fred Meyer employee made his first appearance Tuesday in court.

Aaron Christopher Kelly — in a rare move during the COVID pandemic — was brought into the courtroom in person for the preliminary hearing, instead of appearing by video from the Benton County jail.

He stood at the defense table as attorney Katherine Bohnet requested moving Kelly’s arraignment out two weeks to Feb. 23.

About a dozen members of the media were in the courtroom gallery behind Kelly for the high-profile case.

Bohnet said her colleague, Michael Vander Sys with the Benton County Office of Public Defense, asked to be appointed to the case.

Prosecutor Andy Miller did not object to the 15-day delay, but said Kelly needed to be the one making the request to waive his right to a speedy arraignment.

Kelly, 39, then confirmed for Judge Joe Burrowes that he wanted to postpone the hearing.

The Tri-Cities man is charged in Benton County Superior Court with premeditated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for the deadly shooting Monday inside the Richland store.

Aaron C. Kelly, 39, signs court papers, with guidance from bailiff Brian Ruegsegger, after making his first appearance Tuesday in Benton County Superior Court on charges he killed one and wounded another Monday inside the Richland Fred Meyer store.

$1 million bail

He was arrested Monday night driving on Interstate 90 in Eastern Washington after an 11-hour manhunt, and now is being held in the jail on $1 million bail.

Bohnet opted not to address the bail amount during Tuesday’s hearing.

Miller said he thinks Judge Dave Petersen “set an appropriate amount of bail” when he signed the arrest warrant Monday.

Miller added that he knows the issue might be brought up at a later hearing when a defense attorney may ask for a lower amount.

A former housemate of the suspect told investigators that Kelly has been “spiraling mentally” and is “very paranoid,” court documents show.

Kelly was identified as the alleged shooter by tipsters who recognized his picture in social media posts, and by a Kennewick Fred Meyer employee who said Kelly is a frequent shoplifter and was in their store as recently as last Thursday.

1 killed, 1 wounded

Kelly is accused of walking into the Kroger-owned Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way about 11 a.m. and shooting Justin Krumbah several times in a store aisle.

Police released this photo on social media of a suspect in the shooting inside the Richland Fred Meyer Monday. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Krumbah fulfills orders for Instacart customers.

Kelly then shot Fred Meyer employee Mark A. Hill near the customer service desk, said court documents.

Investigators say he then had “some sort of conversation” with a shopper and wandered briefly in the store before leaving through the north doors, court documents said.

In the span of just under seven minutes, two people were shot and dozens of other terrified customers and employees were sent scrambling for a safe hiding place.

Krumbah, 38, died from his wounds despite efforts by the first officers on scene to save him.

Mark Hill

Hill, a 56-year-old employee, was carried out of the store to waiting paramedics and is fighting for his life at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, say his friends.

He underwent surgery Monday afternoon and is listed in critical condition.