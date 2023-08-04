Murder suspect on the run after shooting driver in the head, killing him on I-985
Authorities continue searching for a man who officials say shot and killed a man he was riding in a car with in Hall County.
Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, deputies received reports of a shooting on the entrance ramp from Jesse Jewell Parkway to I-985 northbound in Gainesville.
When deputies arrived, they found a driver had been killed inside a vehicle.
According to the investigation, 24-year-old Deon Altron Ellison of Gainesville was a passenger in the vehicle. He and the victim were getting off the interstate when they started arguing.
Eventually, deputies said the argument escalated to gunfire and Ellison pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the head.
Authorities have not specified what the relationship was between Ellison and the victim.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Deputies said the vehicle traveled through the intersection and into a ditch, where it stopped.
Ellison is currently at large and was last seen heading toward the Rabbittown community.
Channel 2 Action News This Morning reported the ongoing manhunt for Ellison. He has still not been caught.
Officials said Ellison is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Anyone who has information regarding Ellison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
