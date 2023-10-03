Murder suspect said he was nowhere near the scene. But technology shows he was.

Marion County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the July shooting death of his cousin.

Jowarn Micquel Mitchell was taken into custody Monday afternoon at his residence and booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Mitchell made his first court appearance Tuesday morning in front of Circuit Judge Steven Rogers. Appearing via Zoom from the jail, a handcuffed Mitchell, wearing a jail uniform, told the judge he was going to hire a private attorney.

Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Quentin Samuel Jr. Samuel's body was discovered in front of his residence, in the 6500 block of Southeast 41st Court, on the evening of July 20.

Not long after the shooting death, Mitchell was detained and considered a person of interest. He was questioned and later released.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, on the day of the killing, Samuel's father, Quentin Sr., heard several gunshots and noticed a familiar truck driving away from the location. The detectives were told that Quentin Samuel Jr., the victim, sold drugs to a select group of people including Mitchell, who is his cousin.

Shortly after the shooting deputies found Mitchell driving in the 14300 block of East State Road 40 and stopped his pickup truck, the affidavit says. He was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

Mitchell told Detective Kip Peterson he was at work earlier that day and his father picked him up and took him home. There, he said, he took a shower and left in his father's truck to get food and repair a tire. He said he changed his mind about getting food and never did get the tire fixed.

Asked why he was in the area where law enforcement pulled him over, Mitchell said he had heard about Samuel's death and wanted to "clear his head." He said people wanted to know why his truck was in the area of the shooting, the affidavit says.

Data collected by detectives

Mitchell denied he had been at the shooting scene and provided a description of where he went driving. But detectives checked footage from traffic cameras at Southeast 92nd Loop and Baseline Road and Southeast 108th Terrace Road and Maricamp Road and saw Mitchell's truck driving through. That evidence contradicted what he had told detectives about his whereabouts.

Mitchell's father was interviewed by Inspector John Lightle. He said his son was going to get the tire fixed and he asked him to get some food. The man said his wife called and told him that a relative heard gunshots and saw the truck leaving the victim's residence.

He said he called his son, who told him he was getting gas, which detectives said was not true based on the evidence they had collected.

The man said he told his son to come home immediately. He said his son denied doing anything, according to the affidavit. The man said his son left their home about 5 p.m. and he spoke to his son about 5:30 p.m. Detectives said GPS information from Mitchell's cellphone showed he actually left home before 5 p.m.

According to the affidavit, a track log from Mitchell's truck showed that the vehicle arrived at the shooting scene at 5:16 p.m. the day of the shooting — which refutes Mitchell's claim that he had not been there that day.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle matching Mitchell's arriving at the shooting scene at about that same time, the affidavit says. And Mitchell's cellphone was connected to the vehicle's information system, authorities said.

Verdicts: Ocala courthouse: Two deaths, two trials, two guilty verdicts

Mitchell told detectives he was driving the truck and there was no passenger. Based on that statement, along with the video and technological evidence gathered, detectives believed they had probable cause to make the arrest.

Court records show Mitchell pleaded no contest to charges of possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and carrying a concealed firearm in 2020. Adjudication was withheld and he was sentenced to probation, which was completed.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Murder arrest hinged on technology that showed man was near crime scene