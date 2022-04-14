Murder suspect says he acted in self-defense. The jury disagreed.

SOUTH BEND — The mood in a house on South Liberty Street was tense moments before Troyon Scott shot and killed Huey Hudson Jr.

Hudson, 28, was mad that a relative of his had been shot earlier that evening and had gone to the house to confront the shooter’s brothers, including Scott, about the incident.

When Hudson got to the house, some witnesses said he was waiving a gun and threatening Scott and his brothers. Others testified Hudson had a gun in his pocket, but didn’t point it at anyone before Scott shot and killed him, while another said Hudson didn’t have a gun at all.

At his murder trial this week, Scott argued he acted in self-defense in the January 2020 shooting and was in fear for his life given Hudson’s threats. Prosecutors, however, said two gunshot wounds to the back of Hudson’s head prove Scott shot his distant cousin when Hudson was turned away from him.

Jury deliberates 3 hours in murder case

After three hours of deliberation, a jury found Scott guilty of the murder, marking the conclusion of the fourth murder case in the last two months where a defendant has made self-defense claims. In two of those previous cases, a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Indiana law allows deadly force in self-defense if a person “reasonably believes that that force is necessary” to prevent serious injury to themselves or a third party. Ultimately, Scott’s jury did not find he was justified in shooting Hudson.

Scott, 22, will be sentenced in mid-May and could face up to 85 years in prison due to a firearm sentencing enhancement.

Self-defense or murder?

The circumstances that led to Hudson’s death were caused by a previous shooting where one of Hudson’s cousins was shot by Troyae Scott, Troyon Scott’s brother. When Hudson learned about the shooting, he drove to the South Liberty Street house to confront Troyon Scott, who was there hanging out there with two of his brothers (but not Troyae).

During the four-day trial, jurors heard testimony from a handful of witnesses who were in the house when Hudson was killed, most of whom were directly related to the parties or were “family of family.”

Chief deputy prosecutor Christopher Fronk and Mark Lenyo — Scott’s defense lawyer — clashed over the credibility of those witnesses throughout the trial, as each remembered key facts slightly differently.

Prosecutors relied on testimony from Marquise Scott who said he didn’t see Hudson with a gun when he entered the house and began “yelling” and “cussing out” the three Scott brothers who were there. Marquise Scott is Hudson’s brother, but is also related to Troyon Scott and his brothers.

Other witnesses remembered Hudson had a gun in his pocket, while others said he was waiving it while the confrontation was going on.

When questioning witnesses, Fronk emphasized that the argument was either over or winding down when the shots rang out, meaning Troyon Scott couldn’t have been acting in self-defense. All but one witness said Hudson had turned away from Troyon Scott at the time of the shooting to tell one of Scott’s brothers to “shut up or I’ll beat your (expletive).”

Fronk also pointed out that other people in the room had guns, yet no one felt threatened enough to pull them out when being confronted by Hudson.

On cross examinations, Lenyo sought to undermine the credibility of state witnesses by highlighting inconsistencies between what they said in court and what they told police in the hours after the shooting.

Marquise Scott lied about Hudson not having a gun and lied to investigators about whether his own gun, which was on the coffee table throughout the incident, was loaded, Lenyo argued. Others who testified initially told police they didn’t know who the shooter was or said they weren’t in the room.

Also complicating matters was the fact that after Hudson was shot, Marquise Scott and Troyon Scott wrestled for control of the gun. Marquise Scott soon grabbed the firearm and proceeded to shoot at Troyon Scott as Troyon was running out of the house, striking him in his upper body.

“Consider how Marquise became the state’s star witness while being charged with no crime after shooting at an unarmed man. It’s really ironic,” Lenyo said during his closing remarks.

But Fronk pointed out that Marquise Scott wasn’t on trial and asked jurors to focus on ballistic evidence, in addition to witness testimony, when reaching a verdict. Hudson was killed by two shots to the back of his neck, showing Troyon Scott was shooting to kill, not in self-defense, Fronk argued.

“The evidence in this case … the [autopsy] photographs, that’s really what proves the defendant, beyond a reasonable doubt, guilty of murder,” Fronk said. “The witnesses give it context.”

