Murder suspect seeking defense attorney

Dec. 10—A Quinlan man is scheduled to appear in court, seeking the appointment of a defense attorney to represent him on a charge of murder in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting death in far south Hunt County.

Martin Padron-Martinez filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a defense counsel and/or the lowering of the $1 million bond set in the case. A hearing is scheduled in the court Friday morning.

Padron-Martinez, 42, remained in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday on one count of murder involving the death of Roque Ramos, 23, of Quinlan.

Padron-Martinez was arrested after the Hunt County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance.

The statement issued by the sheriff's office indicated deputies responded to the disturbance with weapons at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Private Road 2402 southwest of Quinlan. When deputies arrived on scene they found an adult male subject in the roadway and witnesses at the scene advised the victim, Ramos, had been shot. The deputies were reported to have begun administering first aid to the victim until AMR and Union Valley Fire Department arrived to take over life saving measures.

Padron-Martinez, the suspect in the shooting, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies, according to authorities.

Ramos was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Ranger are investigating. No additional details had been released as of Wednesday.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.