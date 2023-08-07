Murder suspect shot, killed by police officers in Dallas on Monday, officials say

Law enforcement officers in Dallas shot and killed a murder suspect Monday morning, according to multiple media reports.

Officials told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, which includes Dallas and Mesquite police officers as well as deputy marshals, killed the man after he pointed a gun at them as they attempted to arrest him.

Dallas police did not respond to a request for information from the Star-Telegram. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service in Dallas was unavailable to comment Monday afternoon.

Sources told WFAA that at least four officers fired at the suspect.

The Dallas Morning News reported the man who died has been identified as Corey Wayne Thomas.

Thomas was a suspect in a July 24 homicide on Mentor Avenue, KDFW-TV reported.

No police officers with the task force were injured in the shooting, which happened about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Tyler Street in the central Oak Cliff neighborhood.

This is the seventh shooting involving Dallas police in which a person has been killed or injured this year.

