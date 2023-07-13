Murder suspect has a 'significant question' about his competency, judge says

MARLBOROUGH — A Westborough man accused of killing his mother last month has been ordered to undergo further competency and criminal responsibility evaluations.

Danile Uhlman, 53, is accused of killing his 82-year-old mother, Nancy Uhlman, on June 1 in the parking lot outside the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue (Route 20).

He was ordered to undergo an evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital after his arraignment on June 2 and then sent back for further evaluation following a hearing on June 21.

Results were not available due to being covered by HIPAA laws, but during a hearing Tuesday in Marlborough District Court, Uhlman's lawyer, Joe Perullo, asked Judge Meghan Spring to send Uhlman back to Bridgewater for further evaluations on both criminal responsibility and competency.

Daniel Uhlman, shown in 2014, is charged with killing his mother last month in a hotel parking lot in Marlborough.

'He intended to kill her': Westborough man is held in hotel parking lot slaying

Prosecutor Megan McGovern did not oppose the request but expressed concern about its legality, noting that the initial 20-day evaluation and 20-day extension have each been completed.

Spring said she could reorder the evaluations as if they were a new order.

"I do think there's a significant question about competency," the judge said.

Authorities say Uhlman lured his mother to hotel to kill her

Uhlman is charged murder; armed assault to murder a person older than 60 years old; two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person older than 60.

Authorities allege that Uhlman, who was staying at the hotel, lured his mother there with the intention of killing her.

Authorities say Uhlman repeatedly slammed his mother's head into the ground, attempted to stab her to death with a butter knife, then ran her over at least twice with her own pickup truck.

More evaluations: Westborough man accused of killing his mother remains held

During Uhlman's arraignment, a forensic psychologist testified that the suspect was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been off his medication. She recommended sending him to Bridgewater State Hospital to be evaluated.

Uhlman has been held without bail since.

On Tuesday, Spring sent Uhlman back to Bridgewater for another 20-day evaluation. He is due back in court on July 30 for a status hearing.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: More competency evaluations ordered for Marlborough murder suspect