Police say they are looking for Kristavion Jacoi Harris, 22, of Haines City .

Haines City Police officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected gunman in a fatal shooting that happened in the 1000th block of Avenue N. Sunday afternoon.

Police say they are looking for Kristavion Jacoi Harris, 22, of Haines City after responding to a disturbance that occurred around 3:30 p.m.

According to reports, when police arrived, they found a 24-year-old victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

“A second (46-year-old) shooting victim was taken to the hospital by another party before police arrived. Both victims were treated at a local hospital,” according to a news release. “Despite life-saving efforts on scene as well as at the hospital, the 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries.”

The second victim is reportedly listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

While police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, an arrest warrant has been issued for Harris.

The charges are:

One count of second-degree murder with a weapon

One count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

One count of use or display of a firearm during a felony offense

“If the citizens encounter the suspect, we ask that you do not approach him,” said Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck. “He’s considered to be armed and dangerous. But what we do ask is that you immediately call 911 so that law enforcement can respond and hopefully take him into custody without incident.”

Anyone wanting to make an anonymous tip can call Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Murder suspect sought by Haines City Police