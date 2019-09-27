Murder Suspect Who Sparked Hong Kong Unrest May Soon Be Free

(Bloomberg) -- After four months of unprecedented violent demonstrations in Hong Kong and no end in sight, the city’s beleaguered leader has one more thing to worry about: the suspect in the murder case that sparked the social unrest could soon walk free.

When Chief Executive Carrie Lam proposed amending the extradition laws in February, she cited the case of Chan Tong-kai, wanted in Taiwan in connection with the February 2018 slaying of his girlfriend, Poon Hui-wing. Chan was sentenced in April to 29 months for money-laundering after he used Poon’s bank card for ATM withdrawals in Hong Kong, but no legal framework exists for him to be returned to Taiwan to face the murder charges.

While Lam was forced to eventually say she would withdraw the extradition bill, the increasingly angry demonstrations spiraled into an unstoppable force, with demands broadened to include an independent inquiry into police conduct and a more democratic form of governance. Meanwhile, murder suspect Chan could be released as early as October on good behavior, Hong Kong’s security head John Lee said in April. Emails sent to Lee and his department this week went unanswered.

“This administration has all the reasons to bring Chan to justice -- not only was his alleged conduct serious and lethal, but also it was this administration who presented the victim’s mourning family as a moral motive to push the now-withdrawn extradition bill,” Alvin Yeung, a barrister and lawmaker in Hong Kong, said this week. “Now the chief executive has abandoned the murder case and the victim’s family.”

Emails to Ronnie Leung, a lawyer who represented Chan in Hong Kong, and to the Secretary for Justice’s Office went unanswered. A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong Security bureau said Friday that the exact date for Chan’s release depended on different factors, including his discipline while incarcerated.

Judicial Assistance

“I suppose he will be a free man but I doubt he can stay in Hong Kong with such attention on his every move,” said Bernard Chan, a top adviser to Lam and convener of the executive council.

Taiwan officials made requests to Hong Kong for judicial assistance in March and April 2018, and in December asked that the suspect be sent to Taiwan for investigations, Chiu Chih-hung, deputy chief prosecutor in Shilin district, said in a phone interview on Sept. 23. They received no reply, he said.

Still, the government in Taiwan made it clear that it would not agree to the extradition bill, which it said could infringe on its sovereignty. President Tsai Ing-wen in June said she rejected Hong Kong’s use of individual extradition “as an excuse to make legal amendments.”

“We cannot work together to crack down on crime using laws that infringe on human rights as a precondition,” she said. “We will not be an accessory to the passage of this unconscionable law.”

Poon’s family has lobbied the government to return Chan to Taiwan to face justice. Her mother appeared in February in front of the press in a baseball hat, mask and sunglasses and urged the Hong Kong government to take action. While the parents initially backed the plan for an extradition bill, after the protests erupted her father urged Lam in a letter on June 26 to consider a one-off extradition or other measures, instead of a introducing a new law, HK01 reported.

Both Lam’s office and Poon’s family declined to comment on the report, HK01 said.

The Hong Kong Law Society said in an 11-page submission in June that the government should consult all stakeholders and the community before rushing into legislation regarding extraditions to China, Taiwan and Macau, which was proposed in the bill.

“The circumstances which have now purportedly given rise to this sudden need for legislation are not persuasive, notwithstanding the repeated reliance by the government on a murder case in Taiwan,” the society said in the submission.

Yeung was one of three lawmakers who submitted alternative proposals for Chan to be sent to Taiwan, which were rejected by the administration in July. He said he was “disappointed and dismayed” at the administration’s refusal to embrace alternatives.

“What is happening now politically and on the streets does not necessarily prohibit the administration from pursuing other legislative proposals” to bring Chan to justice, he said.