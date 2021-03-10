Murder suspect sparks manhunt after being mistakenly released from jail
A murder suspect sparked a huge police manhunt after he was mistakenly released from custody in Los Angeles following a data entry error.
Authorities shut down a busy section of the 101 freeway in the city after Steven Manzo vanished wearing jail clothes.
The release took place after an incorrect entry was made into a prison computer system, law enforcement sources told KNBC.
The entry logged at 2.12pm on Tuesday dismissed a murder case against Mr Manzo and police spotted a man matching his description at 2.45pm near the 101.
Officers hunted for Mr Manzo for several hours but he was never found, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed.
Mr Manzo, 24, is accused in the July 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Salvador Corrales in Long Beach, California.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office says that at a court hearing earlier in the day charges against Mr Manzo were dismissed but immediately refiled.
When the system was not updated to show he was supposed to stay behind bars, Mr Manzo was reportedly let go.
Mr Manzo was arrested for the killing in March 2020, with investigators saying he had agreed to meet Mr Corrales in a parking lot before a dispute occurred which led to the shooting.
Here’s a photo of Manzo - provided by Long Beach PD: pic.twitter.com/hqI7ynfbYu
— Eric Leonard (@LeonardFiles) March 10, 2021
Mr Manzo was being held on a $2 million bail and authorities are asking for any information of his whereabouts.
