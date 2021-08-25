Murder suspect in standoff with LAPD after woman beaten to death
Los Angeles police were involved in an ongoing, hourslong standoff with a man in Harvard Heights after a woman was beaten to death, authorities said.
Los Angeles police were involved in an ongoing, hourslong standoff with a man in Harvard Heights after a woman was beaten to death, authorities said.
Police are searching for a man seen on video stabbing another man in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.
The Los Angeles Police Department reported 84 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week and two additional employees were hospitalized. Kandiss Crone reports.
11 Uber and Lyft drivers have died this year during 124 carjacking incidents, according to a report by The Markup.
This lovely little chair is designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Hay, and it would be a great option for sitting inside or out. Get it now! I have a set of Thonet bentwood chairs at my dining table that I found at a nearby vintage shop, and they are such perfect chairs. Get it now! Please buy this pair of vintage 1970s Italian Spaghetti Chairs by Giandomenico Belotti for Alias.
The lawsuit alleges that female Activision employees faced "constant sexual harassment," and the company's HR shredded evidence of those claims.
Students won't be seeing police officers stationed at Des Moines Public Schools this year.Starting Wednesday, Iowa's largest public school district has officially replaced school resource officers (SROs) with "restoration and safety coordinators." That means staff members are now in charge of safety and security at their school buildings. Why it matters: The district eliminated the roles in response to local and national concerns that SROs fuel a "school-to-prison pipeline" — the link between pu
The leader of the militia group convicted in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque wants to be recognized as a transgender woman and receive a lower sentence because of it, according to court documents.
Widely known as "Jo Ferrari", the now-sacked officer is being sought over a drug suspect's death.
While the rapid spread of the Delta variant and low vaccinations have caught much of Asia off-guard, no country shows more vividly than Vietnam how easily the highly infectious version of the coronavirus can foil strict containment policy. Vietnam had successfully contained the coronavirus for most of last year but since April has been dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City, driven by the Delta. "It is a very good example of a country left behind when all the wealthier countries of the world grabbed the vaccines first," said Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease expert at the National University Hospital in Singapore.
The Tulsa Police Department said that the independent candidate faces charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Gov. JB Pritzker is doubling down on a stern warning for school districts that are defying his mask mandate.
Demarcus Dunn, a police lieutenant based in Baker, Louisiana, passed away from COVID-19 one day before he was set to walk down the aisle with his fiancée.
The United States and European Union are raising alarm over the recent deployment of troops from Eritrea to Ethiopia's Tigray region, where nine months of war have killed thousands of people and sparked a worsening humanitarian crisis. Forces from Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray recaptured much of the territory in June, in a major setback for Ethiopia's government.
"When you’re released, everything has changed. You can be in long enough for people to die, people to be born, for the beeper to become the smartphone."View Entire Post ›
California Highway Patrol officials say the truck failed to stop after exiting a freeway and continued at a high rate of speed. Authorities say they believe one person died in the incident.
President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state after devastating floodwaters destroyed neighborhoods.
Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore doesn't want to be associated with the word humble. He doesn't see it as a compliment.
Wrexham AFC so-owner Reynolds had some fun with the Apple TV+ comedy about a U.K. soccer team managed by an American football coach.
An Oklahoma man arrested on federal assault charges in the Capitol riot stands accused of assaulting an AP photographer during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.Driving the news: Prosecutors allege that videos show two unknown attackers dragging the photographer down some stairs before Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, joined others in grabbing, pushing and shoving him, the DOJ said. Burlew is also accused of throwing him down stairs.Stay on top of the latest market t