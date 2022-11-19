Murder suspect still at large

Nov. 19—Area law enforcement continue their search for first degree murder suspect Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown. And the Sheriff continues to ask for information or tips to be called into his office or 911.

Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer announced Tuesday afternoon that Williams is the main suspect in the murder of Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, who was found dead in a crashed vehicle on Green Bag Road near Luckey Lane at around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators have said Corbin's injuries were not consistent with a car accident, but they are awaiting word from the medical examiner to say how he did die.

On Friday, Chief Deputy Mark Ralston said the department had no new updates to release on the investigation into Corbin's murder. Nor would he comment on where Williams might be.

Since the investigation into Williams' location is ongoing, Ralston said, he was unable to answer questions about whether law enforcement believes the suspect is still somewhere in the Morgantown area or elsewhere.

A warrant was issued for Williams' arrest Tuesday afternoon, and he has since eluded police. Initial information from the sheriff's department said Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 or call MECCA 911.