Murder suspect still on loose; police asking suspect to turn himself in

May 23—SUNBURY — Sunbury police are asking accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru to peacefully turn himself in to authorities after officers say he fatally shot 30-year-old Kareem Jakes on Thursday.

Uhuru, 23, who officers consider armed and dangerous, fled the scene of a shooting on May 19 inside the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street. Police said he fired multiple shots into the victim before leaving the store in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.

Uhuru was charged with homicide on Friday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police Chief Brad Hare said the probe continues and he is asking Uhuru to contact city police and surrender.

"He (Uhuru) needs to call us and turn himself in," he said. "He will eventually be caught and have to answer to the charges."

Arresting office Sgt. Travis Bremigen said an argument inside the convenience store led to the shooting. A store clerk and other employees said Uhuru pulled a gun and shot Jakes, according to a criminal complaint.

Bremigen reviewed video surveillance footage from the store, according to court documents. The video shows Uhuru going to a cooler when he and Jakes engage in a conversation, according to police.

Uhuru is then seen standing in line when Jakes walked up and took a "fighting stance," according to Bremigen in the criminal complaint. Bremigen said Jakes then struck Uhuru with his fist, and Uhuru then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Jakes and fired several shots, according to the criminal complaint.

Police received word the blue BMW was seen on Snydertown Road and was eventually pulled over on Reagan Street. Uhuru was not inside the vehicle, but police found Uhuru's father driving, police said.

Anyone with information on Uhuru is asked to call Northumberland County 911, Hare said.

"If anyone knows where he is or he has been in contact they need to call us and let us know," Hare said.

Hare said until Uhuru is caught he is considered dangerous and should not be approached by anyone. Uhuru has several ties and family in the Sunbury area, Hare said.