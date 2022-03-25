Murder suspect targeted by gunmen

Mar. 25—Falls police are searching for what are believed to be two shooting suspects who targeted a murder suspect, free on bail, at midday Thursday on Pine Avenue.

The shots rang out around 12:25 p.m. in the in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. As officers arrived at the scene, the intended victim, Rodney Barnes-Staley, attempted to flee but was stopped when officers gave chase.

Sources said Barnes-Staley, 21, told police he didn't see who shot at him and didn't know who may have wanted to harm him. Barnes-Staley did say that he felt "a rush of air" go past his head when he heard the gun shots.

One the bullets crossed Pine Avenue and went through the front window of a cell phone retailer. Police said no one in the story was injured.

Witnesses said the gunfire came from two suspects, driving by in a black Ford Taurus. Barnes-Staley was reportedly on foot at the time of the shooting.

The Falls man is one of two men indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with a bold, midday murder in the city's North End on May 30. Barnes-Staley has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Demetrious Gray.

He has also pleaded not guilty to a count of second-degree assault in the wounding of a man who was with Gray at the time of his murder.

Niagara County prosecutors confirmed that Barnes-Staley has been free, after posting $100,000 bail, set by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. District Attorney Brian Seaman said only that prosecutors had asked Wojtaszek to "remand, without bail" Barnes-Staley at the time of his arraignment in September.

"We asked for a remand," Seaman said on Thursday. "It was not granted."

A co-defendant in the case, Felipe Rodriguez, 22, has also pleaded not guilty to the same charges as Barnes-Staley following his arraignment in August.

Police had responded to a report of "shots fired and a man down" just before 1 p.m. on May 30.

When patrol officers arrived on the scene, they found Gray, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said a passerby and two responding patrol officers attempted CPR on Gray but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 27-year-old Falls man, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot. The wound was described as non-life-threatening.

Falls Police detectives said they were initially hampered in their investigation by a lack of cooperation from witnesses to the incident.

Both victims were reportedly standing in front of 1667 Linwood Ave., the scene of a prior shooting on March 27. In the May 30 shooting, investigators said an unidentified car pulled into the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue, a short distance from where Gray and the other victim were standing.

The car stopped in the intersection, and police said two gunmen got out of the vehicle and began firing at the victims. The gunmen then jumped back into the car and the vehicle sped away from the scene.

Police later identified the gunmen as Barnes-Staley and Rodriguez.

Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered eight spent shell casings in and near the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue.

The March 27 incident involved the host of a large party in the building at 1667 Linwood Ave., who was shot several times. The 30-year-old male victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds.

Police have not provided any recent updates on the status of that victim or their investigation of that shooting.

The building at 1667 Linwood Ave. has been described by sources as a "make-shift bar." Sources have also told the Gazette that individuals involved with the operation of that location may also have had ties to a former Highland Avenue speakeasy known as the "Red Room" or "Red House".

That violence-plagued party house was shut down after Falls city building inspectors condemned the property in September.