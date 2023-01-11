Murder suspect turns himself in after New Year’s shooting, Dallas police say

A suspect in a New Year Day’s homicide turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Miguel Sereno, 18, turned himself in on Jan 5 and faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Dylan Reeves, 36, that stemmed from a fight, police said in a news release Wednesday.

On Jan. 1 around 12:40 a.m., DPD responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail, where they found Reeves suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Reeves to a hospital, where he died.

Police had been searching for Sereno since the killing Police said he had left the scene before officers arrived.