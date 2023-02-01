Murder suspect 'uncooperative' with state hospital staff

Feb. 1—Accused murderer Zain Alexander Ray Glass continues to be uncooperative while undergoing evaluations at the Montana State Prison, prosecutors said last week.

The Columbia Falls man faces a deliberate homicide charge in Flathead County District Court after allegedly stabbing another man to death at a Dawn Drive home on Sept. 20. Deemed unfit for court proceedings in early November, Glass has not yet entered a plea to the felony charge.

During a status hearing before Judge Robert Allison on Jan. 25, Deputy County Attorney Alison Howard said staff at the Warm Springs facility had attempted several meetings with Glass, all unsuccessful.

Glass is "uncooperative," she said. Given his disinterest in participating, officials are unable to determine his fitness to proceed.

Upon learning Glass had spent nearly 70 days at the state hospital, Allison requested that the facility's staff produce an update on the man's condition.

"I would urge that they get us that report as soon as possible," he said.

Allison ordered Glass sent to the state hospital on Nov. 3. The decision came after Glass' defense attorneys provided the court with a doctor's evaluation of the 23-year-old conducted in late September. Though the report is under seal, its contents prompted prosecutors and the defense team to jointly request Allison deem Glass unfit to proceed.

Allison's order directed the staff at the state hospital to observe and evaluate Glass for as long as he remains unfit as well as develop a plan to improve his condition enough for the court case to proceed.

According to court documents, when Columbia Falls Police officers arrived at the Dawn Drive home they found him standing in the yard with a knife. He allegedly told investigators the stabbing "was an accident."

Glass' alleged victim, Lukas Davis, later succumbed to his injuries.

The stabbing occurred after Davis got into a fight with Glass' sister, court documents said.

Allison last week set another status hearing on the case for Feb. 16.

