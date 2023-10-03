Murder suspect in University District bar fight arrested by US Marshals in Cleveland

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man during a July 28 bar fight in Columbus.

David Allen Jr., 20, of South Linden, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland without incident, the Marshals Service announced.

Allen is charged by Columbus police homicide detectives with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Nasier Reid, of the Far West Side, during a bar fight. He is currently being held in a Cuyahoga County jail until he is extradited back to Columbus.

Around 2 a.m. on July 28, Columbus police got a call about a fight at Jack's Corner Pub, located at 2480 Summit St. near Ohio State University's campus, that had escalated into a shooting.

Reid was rushed by medics to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, but died from his injuries.

In the weeks after the shooting, the Columbus City Attorney's office took steps to close the bar because of a number of calls for fights and other violent activity.

