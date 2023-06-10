Murder suspect upset child’s mom had friends over captured trying to break into cars, deputies say

A man accused of opening fire in his children’s mother’s house and killing one man is in police custody after a year-long search.

Dontavious Carr showed up to his children’s mother’s home on Godby Road on May 3, 2022 and became upset that she had friends over, Clayton County deputies said.

One of those friends told Channel 2′s Tom Jones after the shooting that Carr barged into the home and found the mother and her cousin inside the mother’s bedroom and started shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three of the four people were able to hide in a closet in the child’s bedroom, but one of the men was shot three times while screaming for help in the hallway. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

One of the other victims identified him to Jones as her cousin, Arfredrick Magby Jr.

“I said, ‘Little Fred I got you. Just hold on. I’m coming,’” Samiya Handspike recalled. “He looked me in my eyes and he was on the floor and he was like, ‘Samiya. Samiya.’ And I was like, ‘I got you. I got you.’”

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies say early Saturday morning, Carr was spotted breaking into cars in Sandy Springs, but got away. A short time later, he was spotted breaking into cars again in Atlanta.

He tried speeding away from Georgia State Patrol troopers a second time, but authorities were able to stop his car.

Carr then jumped out of the car and started running. As he did, he reached toward his waistband and troopers Tased him. He was then taken into custody.

While searching him, troopers found a loaded handgun in his waistband where he was reaching.

He is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, cruelty to children, four counts of property damage and battery – family violence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]