Murder suspect waives right to hearing

Dec. 9—In a somewhat unusual move, accused double murderer Richard Ross waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, automatically moving the case up to Nez Perce County District Court.

Ross is charged with the first-degree murders of 76-year-old Edwina "Eddy" Devin and her 57-year-old son, Michael Devin. Charging documents indicate investigators believe Ross smothered, strangled or inflicted violence on Eddy Devin at her Grangeville home the night of Sept. 30, and smothered or inflicted violence on Michael Devin early the next morning in Lewiston before burning his remains in Devin's truck on Nez Perce Drive.

Ross' preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans. He arrived early from the Nez Perce County jail, shackled, clean-shaven and dressed in gray jail stripes. But the proceedings got off to a late start after he and defense attorney Gregory Rauch disappeared into an adjacent conference room for more than 20 minutes.

When they emerged, Rauch indicated that his client wished to waive his right to the hearing. Evans asked Ross if he understood that his waiver would bar him from ever coming back to the magistrate court to test the strength of the charges against him, and he quietly replied that he did.

Prosecutor Justin Coleman said he was prepared to move forward with the hearing, and had planned to call as many as nine witnesses to the stand. The burden of proof at a preliminary hearing is lower than that of a jury trial, with the prosecution only obligated to convince a judge that there is probable cause that a defendant committed a crime. They can last several hours in high-stakes cases, but Wednesday's hearing was over before 2 p.m.

While defendants who are facing long prison sentences — or even death in Ross' case — don't typically waive their right to preliminary hearings, Coleman said it does happen occasionally. He pointed to the 2017 Richard A. Carlin double murder case in the Lewiston Orchards as an example.

Story continues

Coleman hasn't indicated whether he will seek the death penalty in the case, or life in prison.

Evans set a 9 a.m. Wednesday arraignment for Ross. He is also the leading suspect in the strangulation deaths of Bruce and Lynn Peeples at their Grangeville home in 1994. Ross has not been charged in that case, but the investigation has been reopened.

He had previously been scheduled to undergo a competency evaluation at the request of his attorneys to determine if he's able to participate in his own defense. However, Ross declined to participate in the evaluation.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com