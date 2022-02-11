Murder suspect waives speedy trial rights in Lima shooting

Feb. 10—LIMA — A Lima man charged with suspicion of murder in the November 2021 shooting death of Sam McLaurin has waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

During a brief hearing Thursday morning, Feb. 10, in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jeffrey Reed vacated a jury trial set to begin Feb. 22 for Paul Curtis after prosecutors said additional discovery materials are being provided to the Allen County Public Defenders Office as potential evidence is returned from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation crime lab.

Reed did not set a new date for the trial but said it will likely take place in late April or May.

An Allen County grand jury indicted Curtis in January on charges related to the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting death of McLaurin. Curtis, 32, was charged with three counts of suspicion of murder, all unclassified felonies. The counts each carry specifications for the use of a firearm during the commission of the crimes.

Police say McLaurin, 53, was found dead outside a residence on South Baxter Street in Lima. He had been shot approximately 18 times, according to testimony from Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department during a probable cause hearing held in Lima Municipal Court.

Curtis was located several blocks away from the crime scene and was preliminarily charged with suspicion of murder.

Curtis was out of jail on bond at the time of the shooting following his indictment in December of 2020 on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Law enforcement officials used the GPS ankle monitor tracking device worn by Curtis to trace his movements after McLaurin was shot. While following his route, a 9 mm handgun was found that appeared to be a match for spent cartridges found at the scene, Boss testified. The gun and cartridges were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Identification for further testing.