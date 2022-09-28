Murder suspect from Walmart parking lot shooting returns to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Anthony Perez returned Wednesday evening to Lafayette for the first time since Sept. 4 — the night he's accused of killing his girlfriend, Casey Marie Lewis, in the eastside Walmart parking lot.

Little Rock, Arkansas, police arrested Perez, 29, on Sept. 9 on a Tippecanoe County warrant for escape for allegedly cutting off his GPS tracking anklet three days before Lewis was killed.

He arrived at the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday and was booked in on 13 charges.

After Perez's arrest in Little Rock, Tippecanoe County prosecutors charged Perez on Sept. 13 with murder and felony murder, accusing him of killing Lewis while attempting to kidnap her.

Prosecutors also charged Perez with attempted kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping with serious bodily injury, attempted criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and attempted criminal confinement with serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors further charged Perez with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and carrying a handgun with a felony conviction.

Additionally, prosecutors filed two sentence-enhancing charges of unlawful use of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

The night of the killing, Perez ran from the bloody scene in aisle 6 after the shooting Lewis twice, according to prosecutors. Police searched nearby neighborhoods west of the Walmart looking for Perez, 29, who reportedly slipped through the police perimeter.

Lewis and Perez argued over money inside Lewis' van after shopping in the store, prosecutors said, citing in an affidavit what Perez told police.

Lewis screamed at him, and Perez told detectives he was concerned she would draw attention to them, and someone might call the police.

Perez told police he grabbed his handgun from the van's glovebox and fired one shot inside the van to punctuate his desire to leave the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Perez then fired a second shot as Lewis walked to the back of the van, according to the affidavit. It was this shot that Lewis screamed and grabbed her back, according to the affidavit.

Walmart surveillance video showed Lewis collapsing to the ground after she was shot, according to the affidavit.

Perez will have his initial hearing this week on his charges.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Murder suspect from Walmart parking lot shooting returns to Lafayette