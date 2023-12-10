The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said that Caleb Sloan, wanted since early October for the murder of Brandon Egeler, was arrested in Kingston Saturday afternoon.

A man wanted for a little more than two months for a North Kitsap murder case was taken into custody Saturday afternoon following vehicle and foot pursuits, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

Caleb Sloan was charged Oct. 3 for the murder of Brandon Egeler following a fatal shooting at a residence just outside Poulsbo city limits on Lincoln Road, and investigators had been seeking him since then. Another man, Aksel Strom, was also charged for the killing, and Strom was arrested later that month.

Caleb R. Sloan

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said that Kitsap County deputies were notified at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a car that Sloan was driving. Jefferson County deputies lost sight of the vehicle on the Hood Canal Bridge, but a Kitsap deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 104 between Port Gamble and Kingston and began chasing it.

The sheriff's office said that Sloan crashed into an Amazon truck at the intersection of West Kingston Road and South Kingston Road. Sloan ran from the vehicle and was apprehended by the chasing deputy.

The sheriff's office said that Sloan was being medically cleared at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale before being booked into the Kitsap County Jail. Sloan is expected to make an initial appearance in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday.

Original story: Drugs floated as possible motive for North Kitsap murder as search continues for 2 men

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Murder suspect wanted for 2 months arrested in Kingston