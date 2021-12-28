Murder suspect wanted in Georgia found in abandoned home in Tennessee, officials say

A man wanted on a murder charge in Georgia was found in an abandoned home in Tennessee, officials said.

Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, was wanted following a “shooting altercation” on Fullers Chapel Road in Murray County — which is in northern Georgia, about 90 miles from Atlanta — on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 26, according to a news release from the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

He “left the incident location on foot” and was considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Wiseman was later found in an abandoned home in Helenwood, Tennessee, by multiple law enforcement officers, including a “team of U.S. Marshals,” around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody.

Helenwood is in northern Tennessee, about 155 miles east of Nashville and about 170 miles from Murray County, Georgia.

Wiseman had previously been seen with his sister in the area of Englewood, Tennessee, in a brown 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, according to a Facebook post from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

“A brief police pursuit was undertaken by McMinn Sheriffs Deputies and Englewood Officers, during which Wiseman took control of the Pathfinder, let his sister out, and disappeared in the vehicle just across the McMin/Monroe County line in the Gudger area,” the sheriff wrote Dec. 26.

His sister was arrested.

No other information was released as of Tuesday, Dec. 28.

