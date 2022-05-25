Murder suspect was wanted for gun assault

Ronnie Lang, a murder suspect that allegedly used his fist, feet and a baseball bat to kill 23-year-old Zachary Wood was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon that reportedly occurred at the same address where Wood was killed.

According to allegations made in the arrest warrant:

On May 16, Wichita Falls police responded to Kell West Hospital for an assault call. The victim said he was assaulted at his residence on Brown Street but would not give police the suspect’s name. The victim had lacerations to his head, face and arms. He told the police he was assaulted because he was romantically involved with someone’s girlfriend.

On May 22, during an interview with police, the victim said he was at 2100 Brown Street when he was assaulted by someone he only knew as “RJ.” He said he had been talking to a girl named Payton Collier. The victim said he knew RJ was the woman's boyfriend and he wanted to have a relationship with her. He said he believed that is why RJ assaulted him.

The victim said RJ pointed a handgun at him and struck him in the head with it. He said the incident was recorded on video and he sent the video to his brother. Collier, who is in the video, said Ronnie Lang goes by RJ and he committed the assault. She said Lang assaulted the victim because he found out he was romantically involved with her.

The video shows Lang wearing a hooded sweatshirt and assaulting the victim. He is seen pulling a handgun from his pocket and hitting the victim with it. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 24, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations and Crimes Against Persons Unit identified Lang as a person of interest in the Zachary Wood's homicide investigation.

Officers identified Lang as a passenger in a vehicle leaving Glenhaven Drive traveling towards Sheppard Access Road. During the stop, police called Lang from the vehicle at gunpoint and ordered him to walk backwards to officers.

While he was walking, police saw a handgun sticking out of Lang’s pants pocket. They found a loaded 9-millimeter semi-auto handgun with a round in the chamber. The serial number showed the gun to be stolen out of Clay County.

He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Murder. His bond has been set at at $1,210,000.

Three other people have been arrested in Wood's murder case including Collier.

