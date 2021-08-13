Murder suspect wanted by PCSO

Aug. 13—Parker County Sheriff's investigators are seeking the location of a man in connection with a homicide investigation involving a woman found dead in her front yard on Aug. 7.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the female's cause and manner of death as a homicide by gunshot wound to the chest following an autopsy. The victim's identity will not be released pending positive forensic identification by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect has been identified as Clayton Ray Strong, 73, of Parker County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to prior domestic calls at the address involving the suspect.

The investigation led sheriff's investigators to south Texas, where they obtained video footage of the suspect disposing of a weapon in a department store parking lot on the same day the that the crime was discovered.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators flew to Eagle Pass to recover the firearm and ammunition, which was abandoned by the suspect along with additional evidence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Strong charging him with murder by a Parker County magistrate Wednesday.

"Strong's current location is unknown, but we are utilizing every available resource to locate him," said Authier. "He has ties to other states and may have fled Texas. He is also believed to be driving a primer gray extended cab 1996 Chevrolet pickup with a paper Texas buyer's tag."

The suspect is described as roughly 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 200-pounds and having silver/white hair, and a mustache. Strong is known to wear glasses.

Early on in the investigation, Authier requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers which will be leading the investigation.

Authier added anyone who knows the location of Strong is advised to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at (817) 594-8845, or to Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555, or to tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountyheriff.net.

You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers or submitting information to top411. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Strong's location and arrest. Only valid tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward.