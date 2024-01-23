Murder suspect wanted by Springfield police; Public asked to help

Springfield police are asking the public to help locate a man in connection to a deadly shooting, according to a spokesperson from the city.

Tyren L. Dearmond, 40, of Springfield is wanted on charges of murder, felonious assault, discharging firearms over prohibited premises, and having weapons under disability.

Investigators believe Dearmond shot Edward Ellington, 53, of Springfield, in the 600 block of W Euclid Ave., on Dec. 21, 2023.

Ellington was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and later died, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about Dearmond’s whereabouts is asked to call Springfield police at 937-324-7716.

If you have information on Dearmond’s whereabouts outside the Springfield city limits, contact your local law enforcement agency.