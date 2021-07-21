Murder suspect in Waterloo Street shooting in Aiken granted bond

Jul. 21—After multiple days of deliberation, a suspect involved in an August 2019 fatal shooting on Waterloo Street was granted bond.

Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope granted Harold Antonio Bates Jr. a $100,000 bond with conditions on Tuesday.

Bates and co-defendant, Whyzdom Antonio Douse, were charged with the murder of 17-year-old Rodrick Alexander McMillian.

McMillian was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Aug. 2. Bates surrendered himself to law enforcement following the incident.

Douse was found guilty of murder in May. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Bates is still awaiting trial.