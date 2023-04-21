Murder suspect in YSL trial granted bond after attorney arrested inside courthouse

A Fulton County judge has granted bond to one of the defendants in the trial involving members of the alleged Young Slime Life Gang.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday as Judge Ural Glanville granted Miles Farley a bond of $650,000.

Farley is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Recorded jail phone calls between Farley, who according to the indictment also goes by Lil Miles, and the mother of his child have been used as evidence in the trial. Prosecutors say the calls show he was trying to hide evidence from police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This comes just one day after Farley’s attorney, Anastasios Manettas, was arrested as he entered the courthouse on Thursday.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says Manettas tried to take prescription medication into the courthouse at a security checkpoint.

Moments after his release Thursday night, Manettas spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Action News.

He claimed that his arrest came on the heels of a bond hearing involving his client.

“In my opinion, [it] didn’t go very well for the state,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

After Manettas’ arrest, Farley’s case was severed from the other defendants involved in the trial because he no longer had an attorney.

If Farley posts bond, he will be required to wear ankle and wrist monitors and will only be able to leave his home for work, school or medical reasons.

Manettas will still represent Farley.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]