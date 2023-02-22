Murder suspected arrested after high-speed chase from Victorville to Devore

A murder suspect was arrested after a high-speed pursuit from Victorville to Devore ended when the driver lost control of a BMW, which flipped and landed on the roof of a building.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 1:06 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Nisqualli and Mariposa roads for a BMW that was stolen out of Arizona.

During a check of the area, deputies found the BMW near Green Tree Boulevard and Burning Tree Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Floyd Walker, 20, of Barstow, and his passenger, Kalvin Streeter, 20, of Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials reported that they had been searching for Streeter, who was suspected of the September 2022 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Christina Conti of Victorville.

During the traffic stop, the driver failed to stop and traveled onto southbound Interstate 15, then onto southbound Interstate 215 toward San Bernardino.

The nearly 27 miles pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the BMW, which left the freeway, flipped over and landed on the roof of a building between Devore Road and Palm Avenue in Devore.

After a short chase on foot, deputies arrested the two suspects, who were both booked in at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies discovered two ghost guns inside the vehicle and both suspects were booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm that they did not own, possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft. Ghost guns don't have any identifying markers or numbers, making it harder to track.

Walker was also booked on suspicion of felony evading and remains in jail, with bail set at $100,000. Investigators do not believe Walker was involved in the homicide.

Streeter was booked on suspicion of homicide and remains in custody on a combined bail of $530,000.

Christina Conti

Victorville sheriff’s officials reported that on Sept. 8, deputies responded to shots heard in the 14400 block of Begonia Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Conti unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and investigated. No arrests were made and no more information was available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked by sheriff’s officials to contact Detective Amy Bilbao with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

