Murder suspect's bond set at $350K during hearing in Cambridge court

Bond for a man accused of shooting and killing another man on Clark Street Sunday night was set at $350,000 with no 10% allowed during his arraignment hearing in the Cambridge Municipal Court Thursday.

Spencer J. Andrews, 23, Cambridge, faces one count of murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Anthony R. Gerdau by shooting him in the chest.

Gerdau was transported to Southeastern Med by Cassell Station EMS a short time after the shooting and was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted at the Licking County Coroner's Office confirmed the cause of death was the gunshot wound.

Gerdau was found by Cambridge police lying on the sidewalk along Clark Street about one hundred yards to the south from the shooting scene.

Andrews plead not guilty to the murder charge in his first court appearance since the shooting Sunday night.

Andrews is subject to the court's pretrial/bond supervision program while the case is pending in the municipal court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30 in the same court. Caldwell attorney Jack Blakeslee was appointed to represent Andrews.

According to a log at the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center, a woman at a Clark Street residence called at approximately 9:21 p.m. Sunday to report someone had been shot outside her residence.

More: Derwent man, 28, dies at hospital after shooting outside Clark Street residence

During the course of their investigation, officers discovered Andrews was at his home less than a block from where Gerdau was found.

Police established a perimeter around the house with assistance from Guernsey County sheriff's deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers before removing Andrews and other occupants from the residence.

Andrews was taken into custody without incident outside the home at 432 Clark Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

More: Cambridge man charged with murder after shooting outside his Clark Street home

The murder charge was filed by the Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday. Cambridge Police Capt. Dave Peoples said additional charges may be filed against Andrews at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective David Ryan at 740-439-4431.

Andrews remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Murder suspect's bond set at $350K during hearing