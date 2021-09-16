Murder suspect's case headed to grand jury

Sep. 16—LIMA — The case of Lima resident Demarco Morris, charged with murder in the Sept. 5 shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Latson, has been bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury.

Morris, 31, appeared in Lima Municipal Court on Wednesday for a probable-cause hearing. He was represented by the Allen County Public Defenders Office.

During the hearing Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick elicited testimony from Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte, who said officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Perry Street shortly before midnight on Sept. 5 in reference to a potential homicide. At almost the same time, Stechschulte testified, police were alerted to a one-vehicle traffic accident at the corner of Perry and North streets.

Those incidents proved to be related when it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Davion Latson, had been shot in the abdomen and died as a result of those injuries.

In talking with other persons present at 168 S. Perry Street that evening officers learned a fight had taken place at that location some 20 minutes before police were called in reference to the fatal shooting. Stechschulte testified that witnesses said Morris had been involved in an altercation with Michael Latson, the father of Davion.

Michael Latson left the scene but a short time later a vehicle, reportedly driven by Davion Latson, pulled up outside the South Perry Street residence. Shots rang out, according to witnesses, and "Demarco Morris was believed to be the shooter," Stechschulte testified.

Morris was found several hours later hiding in a shed and was taken into custody.

Stechschulte said that during an interview at the LPD Morris admitted being involved in a fight with Michael Latson. The detective said Morris told him that when the car driven by Davion Latson pulled up outside the Perry Street home he (Morris) "thought he saw a firearm" in Latson's possession. Morris told the detective he fired three shots into the vehicle.

A coroner's report revealed one of those rounds hit Davion Latson and caused his death. A search warrant was obtained for 168 S. Perry St. and a firearm "we believe to be used in the homicide" was discovered," Stechschulte testified.

No weapon was found in the vehicle in which Latson died.

Michael Latson, 45, a passenger in the vehicle, was treated at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for a broken neck.

Morris was ordered by Magistrate Richard Warren to be held in the Allen County jail on $500,000 bond.