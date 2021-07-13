Murder suspects' court date moved to July 27

Jul. 13—PERU — The next court appearance for the two suspects accused in the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman has been moved to July 27.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, who will prosecute the homicide of 46-year-old Crisie L. Luebbers, explained that preliminary felony hearings for both Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls had been scheduled for Monday morning in Peru Town Court.

According to the New York State Unified Court System's website, such hearings sometimes occur after arraignment. The prosecution and defense present their cases to the judge, who then decides whether there is enough evidence to continue the case against a defendant.

Wylie said Foster and Cayea's attorneys, Allan Cruikshank of Plattsburgh and Peter Dumas of Malone, respectively, advised Peru Town Court last Friday that their clients were waiving the hearing, "but reserving their right to the hearing in the future."

The investigation remained ongoing Monday, and Foster and Cayea are the primary suspects, the DA said. Neither of their attorneys responded to requests for comment.

STILL IN JAIL

Foster and Cayea were each charged last week with second-degree murder after Luebbers' body was found at 98 Blake Road in the Town of Peru. State Police have said they were called there for a disturbance the night of July 5.

Court documents obtained by the Press-Republican allege that Foster was found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine during a traffic stop at around 8:15 p.m. June 30. He was subsequently arraigned on a criminal possession charge and released on his own recognizance.

The documents say Luebbers' death occurred at about 1 a.m. July 1. It was ruled a homicide following an autopsy conducted at Albany Medical Center.

Foster and Cayea also face a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, for allegedly stealing a car Luebbers had borrowed from an acquaintance.

They were still in custody at the Clinton County Jail without bail Monday.

