Murder suspects found in Limestone

May 13—Three suspects were arrested in Limestone County and now face charges for the armed robbery and murder of David Sims, 23. Sims was found dead on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road in Giles County, Tenn., on the night of May 10.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton announced that Zandi Engerlrecht Nevins of Spring Hill, Tenn., Joseph Eugene Bowen of Lynnville, Tenn., and Samuel Fulton of Prospect, Tenn. Were arrested in Limestone County and are currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center. Each face separate drug charges in Limestone County.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery resulting in death. Each suspect has an extensive and lengthy criminal history according to Lt. Shane Hunter with Giles County Sheriff's Office. "They all had potential for violent criminal activity," he said.

Reports of a shootout between the suspects and the victim had surfaced. "Not all of the evidence has been processed to determine exactly what happened but obviously, it was an extensive amount of rounds of ammunition that was recovered from the crime scene," Hunter said.

Letters of extradition were processed and provided to Limestone County Friday morning. "Each suspect is facing charges there so as soon as charges are finished here, the suspects will be extradited," Hunter said.

The suspects have been charged in Limestone County with the following:

—Nivens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Bowen, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Fulton, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana