Murder suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks to have separate trials

Aug. 20—PRINCETON — A mother and daughter facing charges of first-degree murder and other offenses after a 13-year-old girl's shooting death last March will have separate days in court.

Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield was brought Friday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a motions hearing. Wallace and her mother, 43-year-old Nichole Brooks, have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

During the hearing, a motion was granted to sever the two cases, meaning that Wallace and Brooks will each have a separate trial, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Brooks will go to trial in September, and Wallace's trial will be conducted in November, according to the current court docket.

Wallace and Brooks allegedly fired a gun from their SUV into another car carrying three people while they were waiting at a red light the evening of March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

On the evening of March 23, officers with the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched to the home of Brooks and Wallace on Memorial Avenue after a domestic altercation was reported. Wallace's boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and later released on bond. His sister drove up from North Carolina to get him, and brought her 13-year-old daughter with her, according to investigators. He then returned to Memorial Avenue with his sister and her daughter to collect his belongings. There was another altercation, and neighbor's home security video showed Wallace firing at the car as it departed. Other security videos showed Brooks and Wallace leaving in a white SUV and taking the same route as the one used by the car carrying the boyfriend.

During the shooting, the 13-year-old girl, who was riding in that car's back seat, was struck in the head. She was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and later transported to CAMC General in Charleston where she later died. The Bluefield Police Department issued first-degree murder warrants March 24 for Wallace and Brooks.

The U.S. Marshals Service later apprehended Brooks and Wallace in Delaware, and they were brought back to West Virginia. Circuit Court Judge William Sadler ordered that they be held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail. Judge Swope later denied a motion to set a bond for Brooks.

Both women are still being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

