Murder suspect's mother: 'I am just as shocked as anybody'

TechCrunch

In a live chat earlier this month, Elon Musk said X would charge users "a small monthly payment" to use its service -- a necessity, he explained, in order to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform. CNBC's Julia Boorstin, who was conducting the interview, had wanted to know how such a shift would impact X's business, which today is largely reliant on ad revenue. Yaccarino, who joined X from NBCU where she had been chairman of its advertising and partnerships group, would surely have known if X was attempting to shift away from its largely ad-supported model to one that also relied on user subscriptions to generate revenue.