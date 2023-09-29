Murder suspect's mother: 'I am just as shocked as anybody'
A murder suspect's mother spoke for the first time since her son's arrest for the killing of a Baltimore tech CEO. Jason Billingsley, 32, was arrested Wednesday night after more than 24 hours on the run. He has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the killing of Pava LaPere. She was found dead Monday at her apartment building in Mount Vernon. A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation. Police said he was taken into custody without incident near a train station in Bowie. Billingsley's mother, Scarlett, spoke to 11 News on the phone Thursday.