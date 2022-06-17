Murder suspects NIchole Brooks and Isis Wallace indicted by Mercer County Grand Jury

Jun. 17—PRINCETON — A mother and daughter are facing the possibility of life in prison after being indicted for first-degree murder and other offenses relating a March 23 shooting which led to a 13-year-old girl's death.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and her daughter Isis Wallace, 22, both of Bluefield have been indicted by the June 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy, according to a criminal docket released Thursday by the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

A search started March 23 for Brooks and Wallace after a shooting occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Shots were fired from one car into another, striking a 13-year-old girl in the head. She later passed away at a Charleston hospital.

The shooting happened after a verbal altercation between Wallace and her ex-boyfriend outside the Memorial Avenue home where Wallace and Brooks resided, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with Bluefield Police Department said later.

There had been a domestic call the evening of March 23 at the Memorial Avenue home, Adams said. Wallace told officers that her ex-boyfriend had hit her and taken a bag containing her handgun. The bag and firearm were found in some bushes near the home and returned to her. The ex-boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and arraigned that evening in Mercer County Magistrate Court. After he posted bond, his sister drove up from North Carolina to get him. Her 13-year-old daughter came with her.

The ex-boyfriend returned with his sister and the teen to Wallace's home to get his belongings. They left after there was another argument. Adams testified at Brooks's preliminary hearing that security videos shot from a neighbor's home showed a person who appeared to be Wallace firing a shot while the car, a black hatchback, departed. A loaded cartridge and a spent shell casing were found at that scene.

A video shot from a second neighbor's home showed a white SUV that Wallace and Brooks drove leaving soon after the car carrying the victim left, Adams said. A third security video taken from a store near the Route 460 and Cumberland Road intersection showed the victim's car stopped at the red light. An SUV is seen pulling up to that vehicle's right side. Then there is a flash and the hatchback speeds away. A security video from a Cumberland Road business showed the hatchback heading for Route 460, and the white SUV could be seen about 50 to 60 seconds later.

The ex-boyfriend and his sister took the wounded girl to Princeton Community Hospital. Adams testified that he searched the hatchback and found a drop of blood on the backseat's right side,and glass had been blown in from the rear right passenger window.

Brooks and Wallace were brought back to West Virginia after being apprehended in Delaware with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. Both women are being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

The two indictments were among 79 handed down by the grand jury.

Defendants who were indicted must appear at the Mercer County Courthouse before Judge William Sadler on June 27 at 9:30 a.m. to be arraigned on their pending charges.

"We appreciate the hard-work of our law enforcement officers who investigate these cases and present their evidence before the Grand Jury," said Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran. "We also appreciate the 16 citizens who do their civic duty every term to review the evidence to ensure fairness and impartiality. The grand jury serves an important role criminal justice system by listening to evidence in felony criminal cases to determine if probable cause exists to take a defendant to trial."

"All who have been charged are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Cochran said.

In West Virginia, first-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison. A person convicted of first-degree murder could be eligible for parole in 15 years if a jury recommends mercy, but parole is not guaranteed.

