Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk, await extradition

Two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands were arrested in Lakeland Thursday, officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year old St. Croix man in June of this year," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

"They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June, apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong.”

According to a PCSO press release, just after 5 p.m. deputies, along with K-9 and Drone units, responded to a residence at 107 Arizona Avenue in Lakeland and arrested the suspects, 30-year old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend 28-year old N’zinger Williams.

While the details of the alleged crime were not made available, the sheriff's office said the Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District is charging Jonathan Rivera with first degree murder, first degree assault, third degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

N’zinger Williams is facing charges of first degree murder and accessory after-the-fact.

Both were taken to the PCSO Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked and will await extradition to the Virgin Islands.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County