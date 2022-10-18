Murder trial in 2013 slaying of nurse is delayed due to COVID exposure

WORCESTER — A Worcester Superior Court judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the case of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013, due to a COVID exposure concern.

Presiding Judge Daniel M. Wrenn rescheduled the trial for Jan. 5., when a new jury will be selected, according to a spokesman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant, 29-year-old Angel E. Santiago, had been due Tuesday to sit through the second day of testimony before a 16-member jury.

The body of victim Diane Lamarche-Leader was discovered at her home, on 2 Joanna Drive, on Dec. 6, 2013 by authorities responding to a fire there.

On Monday, Daniel Gagne, a Worcester firefighter who worked for the Paxton Fire Department in 2013, said he discovered Lamarche-Leader's body near the front door lying face down, with hands underneath the head, showing no sign of life.

Trooper Daniel Jones, who works as a bomb technician for the state police fire and explosion investigative division, stated that a good deal of blood was on the floor, the walls and the ceiling.

After investigation, Jones determined that the fire had been set.

Also charged in the killing is Amador Roman, a man who was being housed by Lamarche-Leader, a nurse who helped people with substance abuse issues.

The 43-year-old man pleaded not guilty in February 2014 and appeared at a pre-conference hearing Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Angel Santiago murder trial delayed due to COVID exposure