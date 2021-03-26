Murder trial in 2018 slaying begins Monday

Mar. 26—ANDERSON — An Anderson man charged in the 2018 slaying of Bryce Patterson will go to trial for murder.

The trial of Orlando Sutton, 21, will start Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3. Sutton faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

A co-defendant, Michael D. Fleming III, 20, of Anderson, was sentenced by Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper last year to serve a prison sentence of 55 years on a murder conviction and 30 years for attempted murder. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

The state's case will be presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Koop and Grey Chandler. Sutton is represented by John Tompkins.

Patterson, 19, was a recent graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and was living in Fishers at the time of his death.

According to Anderson Police Department affidavits, Patterson had helped his friend, Michael Kincade of Indianapolis, with a flat tire the day before he was shot and killed around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street.

Sutton allegedly contacted Ryan Green on Snapchat to purchase about $550 worth of marijuana. Green reached out to his brother, Kincade, who obtained it. An arrangement was made to meet Sutton that evening at a West 12th Street address, according to the police affidavit.

Green, Kincade and Kincade's girlfriend, McKenzie Ford, met with Sutton and Fleming as agreed upon, but Sutton reportedly told Green he needed to get cash. All five drove to a gas station several blocks away where there was an ATM machine.

On the way to the gas station they got a flat tire and Kincade called Patterson to help them change the tire.

The two cars returned to 12th Street with Green, Sutton and Fleming in the vehicle with a spare tire, and Patterson, his 16-year-old cousin, Kincade, and Ford following.

Sutton and Fleming got out of the first vehicle and walked toward the house, but then walked up to Patterson's car, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

They demanded money, yelling "give me all you have," and then began firing into the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Kincade was shot in his left arm and Patterson died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.