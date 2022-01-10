Murder trial for 2020 stabbing death postponed

A Sherman man who was scheduled to go on trial this week in the stabbing death of another will not do so. The trial has been postponed.

A Sherman man will not be going on trial this week for the murder charge he faces in the death of Juan Urrutia.

Oscar Garcia-Oseguera, 37, was indicted for murder a year ago.

An indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt, and Garcia-Oseguera has pleaded not guilty to that charge and was set to go on trial on Monday. However, on Friday, the Grayson County District Clerk announced that jurors who were to report for jury duty on Monday and Tuesday did not need to do so.

Two unnamed sources confirmed that Garcia-Oseguera is part of the jail population that is currently quarantined.

Back in on October 25, 2020, Sherman Police Department Sgt. Brett Mullen said police were called to a house on East Pecan Street at around 12 a.m. about a fight.

When officers arrived, they found that one of the men, Juan Urrutia, 37, of Sherman, had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

According to the reports from the time of the incident, the other person involved in the fight, Garcia-Oseguera, fled the scene of the fight but Sherman Police later found that he had been arrested by another law enforcement agency on an alcohol related incident. He was then charged with murder in Urrutia's death.

As of Monday afternoon, the county's court records did not show a new trial date had been set.

