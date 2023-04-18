Murder trial in 2022 slaying to begin in Circuit Court

Apr. 18—The trial of a McLean County man charged in a fatal shooing last year in Owensboro is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 18, in Daviess Circuit Court.

Damian M. Fields, 28, who has a Livermore address, was charged with murder in the June 13, 2022 shooting death of John Leak Jr.

A second man, Derrick Carroll, 30, of the 1600 block of Mayo Street, was also charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Leak was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. Reports of the incident say city police officers responded to a vehicle wreck on West Seventh Street near Greentree Apartments, and found leak shot.

Leak was later pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

A surveillance video recovered by officers investigating a report of gunshots nearby was recovered.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant from OPD Det. Chad Gilbert, the video shows Leak pulling into a driveway at Seventh and Plum streets, followed by a silver Chevrolet Impala. The Impala stops and two men exit. Leak begins to back up and the shooting occurs before Leak leaves the scene.

The video was released by OPD, which generated tips that helped officers identify Fields as a suspect. Tips also identified that Fields was known to drive a silver Chevrolet Impala, according to the affidavit.

Information about the Impala was obtained from Fields' family. A search of the National Crime Information Center database found the vehicle has been wrecked and abandoned in Richland County, Illinois the day after the shooting in Owensboro, the affidavit says.

A vehicle was reported stolen out of Richland County, which was later found in McLean County, a few blocks from Fields' home. Fields was arrested in Owensboro on June 21, on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Carroll was arrested in Limestone County, Alabama after a police chase. A trial date for Carroll has not been set, Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Monday.

Fields' trial is expected to last at least four days. Jury selection begins tomorrow in Daviess Circuit Court, with Judge Lisa Payne Jones presiding.