Murder trial for Austin officer Christopher Taylor in killing of Mike Ramos reset to Oct. 16

A judge on Wednesday reset the trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, who is charged with murder, to Oct. 16.

Defense lawyers said at a court hearing they plan to file a motion by June 16 for a change of venue in the case, which means the trial date could change if the motion is successful. Prosecutors said they also planned to file a motion late Wednesday for a gag order because the defense has been making derogatory comments about the district attorney's office that could affect the case.

District Judge Dayna on May 26 declared a mistrial in Taylor's case after a week of issues in selecting a jury.

Taylor fatally shot Mike Ramos in 2020 in a parking lot in Southeast Austin after a group of officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a person possibly involved in a drug deal had a gun. It is believed to be the first time an Austin police officer has been charged with murder for an incident while on duty.

Blazey said at the hearing Tuesday that she didn't want to have the trial in August because it was "peak travel season" and people also were trying to get their children into school then.

She also said she was scheduling the trial in October because the defense lawyers have another trial scheduled in September. That is the case of former Williamson County sheriff's Deputy Zach Camden, who is charged with manslaughter in the death of Javier Ambler in 2019. The reality TV show "Live PD" filmed the traffic chase that ended in Ambler's death but said it deleted the footage after former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody told them the investigation had concluded.

After defense lawyers file the motion for a change of venue in the Taylor trial, the judge said Wednesday she will give prosecutors until July 14 to respond to the motion before she sets a hearing on it.

Blazey said requests for a change of venue have been rare in Travis County.

"This is not a common issue that courts in Travis County have faced over the last 40 years," she said. "This is one I am going to undertake methodically, deliberately and with adequate opportunities for all parties, the court included, to have a response," she said.

Prosecutor Holly Taylor said Wednesday the district attorney's office planned to file a motion late Wednesday for a "limited gag order" in the case.

"The state has taken a preliminary inventory of social media posts and public statements by the defense counsel in this case in which they pretty consistently denigrate the office of the district attorney," said Taylor. "They insinuate and express allegations about corruption on the part of the office."

She said the defense was "making public statements that potentially taint a jury pool" while at the same time they were preparing a motion for a change of venue in the case.

