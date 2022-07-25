Murder trial to begin for teen accused of shooting in Mishawaka's Central Park

SOUTH BEND — A December 2020 drug deal between a group of teenagers that turned into a robbery and then a fatal shooting at Mishawaka's Central Park is the subject of a murder trial beginning this week.

Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, and Daniel Allen, 18, are facing murder charges in connection to the incident that killed one teenager and injured another. Malczynski was 16 at the time of the shooting, which prosecutors say broke out when Malczynski and Allen attempted to rob fellow teenagers Vincenzo Trozzy and Joseph McFarland during a pre-arranged marijuana exchange.

Vincenzo Trozzy, 18, of Osceola, was killed in the exchange of gunfire, while Joseph McFarland, of Mishawaka, was shot in the arm and suffered non-critical injuries.

Malczynski is charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery. Jury selection for his trial will begin Monday afternoon with St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley presiding over the case.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Trozzy and McFarland arrived at Central Park in the evening of Dec. 15 in a Jeep intending to sell some marijuana in a deal arranged through one of Malczynski’s social media accounts, though the parties “were not very well acquainted.” A white Impala arrived and parked in a lot near the park's basketball courts. A passenger in the Impala began talking to the pair about the deal.

Then another male, later identified as Allen, got out of the Impala carrying a long gun, which caused McFarland to reach for his handgun, court documents say. Allen, in addition to Malczynski, then allegedly fired, hitting both Trozzy and McFarland. McFarland, who was 17 at the time, was able to fire one or two shots in return, documents say.

Trozzy was shot in the head and declared clinically dead as a result of the shooting. He was later taken off life support.

Using the vehicle description of a white Impala and the social media account used to set up the exchange, investigators were able to identify Malczynski as a suspect in the case. Court documents allege Malczynski admitted to shooting a handgun at Trozzy and McFarland when questioned by police, but he has pleaded not guilty throughout court proceedings.

If convicted of murder, Malczysnki would likely be sentenced to over 50 years in prison.

Allen is also charged with murder in the incident and is set for a trial in September.

