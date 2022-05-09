Murder trial begins in 2019 shooting death

May 9—A murder trial in which a McAlester man is accused of fatally shooting a woman in rural Pittsburg County began Monday.

Alverey Terrell Braxton, 27, was charged in March 2019 with felony murder in the first degree in the death of 39-year-old Amanda Parham-Lee and another felony count of committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced ID number in connection with the shooting.

The jury, consisting of eight women and four men, heard opening statements and testimony from investigators Monday in District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills' courtroom at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

In his opening statement, District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn told the jury the evidence will come down to math. Prosecution and defense attorneys differ on whether the fatal shot was fired from inside or outside of a vehicle — and how the shot was fired that took Parham-Lee's life.

"You can't change the math," Scharn said. "Forensic evidence will show the rifle could not be fired from inside the vehicle."

Braxton's defense attorney, Wes Cherry, told jurors that the case is about indifference and assumption.

Cherry said the evidence in the case was going to show that Braxton never touched the gun and that Parham-Lee's death was a tragic accident and that Braxton has always said it was an accident.

"The state is going to say there's no way Amanda could have pulled the trigger 'because the math doesn't fit,"' Cherry said. "I ask you to compare the forensic evidence to the physical evidence in what happened."

Randy Hass, who was a detective sergeant with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident, testified regarding his investigation into the alleged crime.

Hass said he interviewed Braxton twice before arresting him and then interviewed Braxton a third time following a search warrant on the vehicle where the alleged crime occurred.

The investigator said during the first interview at the hospital, Braxton said that he was driving, and the woman went to move a rifle from the back seat to the front seat when the rifle went off and struck the woman in the chest. Braxton said he never touched the gun.

Hass said that Braxton maintained the same story during the second interview.

During the third interview, Hass said Braxton then said that when the woman was moving the rifle, he put his hand up and it struck the stock of the rifle, and it went off.

Hass also testified that Braxton told him that his fingerprints would be on the rifle and ammunition because he had earlier loaded the rifle and fired it.

When Hass was asked by Cherry if the investigator remembered telling Braxton that he believed him when he said it was an accident numerous times, Hass said the investigation occurred in 2019 and that "he didn't remember" saying it.

Cherry then quoted an excerpt from a transcript made from one of the interviews with Hass saying "I don't believe you killed her intentionally but I believe you were the one that pulled the trigger."

Despite the reading of the transcript, Hass said he did "not recall" telling Braxton he believed it was an accident.

Cherry also pointed out that there was no gunshot residue found on Braxton with Hass testifying that he never saw the report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The defense also pointed out that no gunshot residue test was done on Parham-Lee or inside the vehicle, and no DNA swab test was conducted on the trigger of the rifle.

"When this happened, I had very minimal homicide investigation experience," Hass said. "I did the best I could."

Jurors are expected to hear from OSBI Agent John Graham on the use of forensic tools and trajectory sticks that helped investigators form the theory that Braxton shot Parham-Lee while he was outside of the vehicle and how measurements of the gun and the woman's arm length were also used.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com.