Murder trial begins: Bluefield man facing first-degree charges in 2019 death

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
May 5—PRINCETON — Whether the July 2019 death of a Mercer County man was a murder or an accident involving an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle was argued before a jury Tuesday when a trial started in circuit court.

Timothy Paul Hager, 24, of Bluefield is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the July 11, 2019 death of Joshua Rasnick at Hager's home along Stony Ridge Road. Hager was arrested after deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department answered a Mercer 911 call about a shooting.

Rasnick was found in a room near the home's front door. He had been shot twice. Spent shell casings were found near the body, and an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle with a 30-round magazine loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62x39 ammunition was found behind the home, according to report filed by Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers.

In the state's opening argument Tuesday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch told the jury that the shooting occurred when Hager and Rasnick had an argument involving a woman, Lindsey Lawrence, who was engaged to Rasnick. Hager had had a prior relationship with her. During this argument, Rasnick called Hager a "bitch."

Hager later told investigators that Rasnick and the woman had been fighting and he had tried to "scare" him into stopping, Lynch said, adding that his motive for picking up the rifle was different.

"He picked up that AK (47), not to defend Lindsey, not to defend himself, but to defend his ego," Lynch stated.

Attorney Joshua Lawson, who is representing Hager with attorney Ryan Flanigan, said in the defense's opening argument that the shooting was unintended, describing it as "a series of unfortunate events that led to a horrific accident."

Lawson said that people had been visiting Hager all day, and that Lawrence had texted him to let him know that she and Hager were coming. Lawson said then that the couple had been arguing, but Hager did not know this when they arrived at his home. They started fighting and it became "very heated" and moved into the home's hallway.

"When he slapped her, (Hager) had had enough," Lawson told the jury, adding that his client then ordered Rasnick to leave. Then Lawrence "became frantic" and struggled with him for the rifle. Six shots were fired, and two of them hit Rasnick.

"She ran out of the house. Timmy (Hager) ran out of the house," Lawson said. "He was scared and he ran into the woods. He was scared and he didn't know what to do. Timmy was found shortly after the incident. He was intoxicated and he was in shock. Evidence will show that he didn't try to hide, but he was scared in shock."

The prosecution's first witness, Dr. Metin Savasman with the State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston, described the wounds he found on Rasnick. There were two gunshot wounds, and Savasman said it "was impossible" to say which one happened first.

One bullet struck Rasnick's left forearm, passed through both lungs, then hit the upper right arm bone, he said. When cross-examined by Flanigan, Savasman said the second shot entered the lower back area.

Lynch asked Savasman if he could determine how Rasnick died. He replied that the cause of death "was multiple gunshot wounds."

"Was that due to homicide based on your findings?" Lynch asked.

"Yes," Savasman replied.

Lynch asked whether Rasnick had been intoxicated or using drugs when he died, and Savasman replied that the toxicology report did not show alcohol or drugs.

Both shots had been fired far enough from Rasnick not to leave residue, so they were fired from "indeterminate range," Savasman said.

Lindsey Lawrence testified next and said that Rasnick was her fiancee. She said that Hager and Rasnick started arguing. During the argument, Rasnick called Hager "a bitch."

"He picked up the gun and said, 'I'll show you I'm not a bitch" and started shooting," she said.

Lynch asked if Hager moved toward Rasnick while he was shooting, and Lawrence replied that was what happened, and that Rasnick was leaving the house.

"Did (Rasnick) put hands on Timmy?" Lynch asked.

"No," Lawrence replied.

"Did (Rasnick) put hands on you?" Lynch said.

"No," Lawrence stated again.

Lawrence said she ran from the house. Choking up, she said that Rasnick was face down on his stomach with his arm twisted back. She first hid behind the house near a dog kennel, than ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.

Lynch asked Lawrence if she wrestled Hager for the rifle, and she answered that she did not.

Flanigan cross-examined Lawrence and asked about two statement she gave investigators. The first was recorded July 11, 2019 and the second was taken about four days later. Flanigan asked if she had told the truth, and she said yes.

In the second statement, Lawrence told detectives that Hager had shot at her in the kitchen and that a bullet had "whizzed by your ear," Flanigan said. No bullet hole was found. When questioned, Lawrence said she did not know where this shot could had hit.

Flanigan said that a gunshot residue test showed residue on Lawrence's hands, and she said that she did not touch the rifle. Lawrence testified that she did not touch the weapon.

Sommers testified about what was found when he arrived on the scene. There were "copious" amounts of blood, and six shell casings were found. One was in the kitchen and five were found in the hallway leading to the front door. Rasnick's shirt and blood smears indicated that he had been dragged into a side room, Sommers said.

The initial injury occurred near the threshold of the dining room and the hallway, Sommers said. Following the shell casings and blood down the hallway, it appeared that the shooter was moving down the hallway as Rasnick was moving toward the front door.

The trial continues today before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

