Murder trial begins in brutal 2017 North Shore killing

Jan. 9—The long-anticipated murder trial of suspect Stephen Brown got underway this morning with Brown's attorney William Bagasol asserting in court that Brown's ex-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand — not Brown — is responsible for the slaying of a North Shore woman in December 2017.

Both Brown and Dandurand have been indicted with second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection with Telma Boinville's death.

On Dec. 7, 2017, Boinville's body was found downstairs in the Pupukea house, where she was employed as a part-time house cleaner for the vacation rental. Police at the time said her daughter was discovered alive upstairs, with her hands and feet bound and her mouth taped.

Brown's attorney said evidence will show that while he participated in the burglary of the vacation rental and kidnapping of Boinville's 8-year-old daughter, he is not responsible for the slaying of Boinville, 51. Dandurand is being tried separately.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell showed photos taken by a police evidence specialist including an image of the body situated face-down in a pool of blood, with hands and feet bound with synthetic cord. Also presented were images of items allegedly used in the slaying, including a hammer, a baseball bat, a pocketknife, a kitchen knife, a meat tenderizer tool and a machete.

The pair had earlier broken into the house and had been making themselves at home when Boinville, who did part-time cleaning of the house on occasion, arrived, according to court records.

Bell said Boinville's daughter was sitting in the back seat of the family's truck parked out front watching a movie. Bell said Brown carried her inside the house and told her, "We killed your mom."

She was also tied up and her mouth was sealed shut with packing tape.