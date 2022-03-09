Murder trial begins in Ector County

Mar. 9—When Natividad Cerda left his brother's house after an evening of eating barbecue and drinking beer with his family, everyone was getting along just fine and even when he heard gunshots a few hours later, he didn't think anything of it.

Everything changed when his brother came pounding on his door, Cerda told an Ector County jury Tuesday morning.

Cerda testified he woke up on the morning of Aug. 11, 2018, to his brother, Rodrigo, at his door asking for help. He said he'd found their nephew, Jacob Escobedo, 30, on the ground outside his house, Cerda said. Initially, Rodrigo said he thought the young man was asleep, but now feared he was dead.

Cerda told jurors he rushed across the street and found Escobedo on his back in the dirt. A closer look revealed a gunshot wound in his chest and in his arm. Realizing he was dead, Cerda said he called 911.

Tuesday was the first day in the first-degree murder trial of Misael Marquez Hernandez, 33. Retired Judge Jay Gibson is presiding over the trial in the 358th District Court.

Assistant Carmen Villalobos walked Cerda, the first witness in the trial, through the events of Aug. 10-11, 2018.

Cerda explained that he, his brother, Rodrigo, Escobedo and Hernandez all worked together in a family-owned masonry company and they all lived on Coen Street in Pleasant Farms. He and his wife, Rosa, lived in a home across the street from Rodrigo and their mother and Hernandez and Jacob lived together about a quarter mile down the road.

On August 10, he and his wife and Hernandez headed to Walmart together and picked up some chicken. Cerda said. While they were there, Hernadez asked Cerda to buy him ammunition for his 9 mm handgun, but he declined, telling Hernandez he had some ammo at home or Hernandez could buy his own.

When they got home, Cerda testified they went over to Rodrigo's house and spent the next few hours eating chicken and drinking beer.

He and his wife left somewhere between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and Rodrigo, Hernandez and Escobedo were still outside drinking, Cerda said. His mother, who had Alzheimer's, was inside.

Story continues

Cerda said he and Rosa went to bed. They woke up in the middle of the night when their dog began barking, heard a couple of gunshots but went back to sleep because gunshots aren't unknown in Pleasant Farms, he said.

Rodrigo came to the door and woke him about 7:30 a.m., he said.

When he went across the street with his brother, Hernandez wasn't there, Cerda testified.

During her opening statement, Villalobos told jurors investigators immediately wanted to talk to Hernandez because he was the last known person to have spent time with Escobedo. They found him 12 hours later at his girlfriend's house in Odessa.

Hernandez told investigators he and Escobedo began arguing inside a pickup truck after Escobedo told him he needed to "pick up the slack" at work, Villalobos said.

The defendant confessed that he reached across the seat of the pickup truck and shot Escobedo through the driver's side window after Escobedo stepped out of the vehicle, Villalobos said. He also admitted to getting out of the truck and shooting him again, multiple times.

Hernandez told investigators he shot Escobedo in self-defense after Escobedo threw a beer bottle at him, but Villalobos said the evidence will show "his life was not in any imminent type of danger."

Instead of calling Rodrigo Cerda or 911 for help, Hernandez instead walked three hours to his girlfriend's house, leaving his cousin to die, Villalobos said.

While being questioned by defense attorney Kevin Acker, Cerda insisted he never heard his nephews arguing, either at work or at the barbecue.

Former Ector County Sheriff's Investigator Cody Smith told jurors that when he and other sheriff's office personnel arrived at Hernandez's girlfriend's house, she allowed them inside. They found Hernandez face down on the bed, his hands underneath him.

When Hernandez refused to show his hands, Smith testified he forced him to the ground and handcuffed him. During the scuffle, a 9 mm handgun fell to the ground, Smith said. It had one round in the chamber and three in the magazine.

Smith and former crime scene investigator Shirley Hardee testified Escobedo appeared to have been shot in the left chest, near his left armpit and in his left bicep. He had another wound to his bicep and to his back, but it was unclear to them if they were entrance or exit wounds.

Hardee also testified four spent shell casings were found at the scene, all from a 9 mm handgun. She told jurors she collected a tequila bottle, a beer bottle and numerous beer cans from the scene.

During cross examination from Acker, Hardee said she did not send the tequilla bottle or beer bottle in for DNA or fingerprint analysis because investigators hadn't requested such tests.

Acker told jurors he'll be giving his opening statement after Villalobos and First Assistant District Attorney Greg Barber conclude their case.

Jurors will not hear from Rodrigo Cerda. He and the brothers' mother died last year.