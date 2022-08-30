Murder trial begins for former Newport News officer who shot man in his own living room

Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS
Peter Dujardin, Daily Press
·5 min read

A jury trial began Monday in the case of a former Newport News police officer charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in his own living room as police sought to arrest him on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 system.

Former Police Sgt. Albin Trevor Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 43-year-old Henry “Hank” Berry III in his Oyster Point townhome.

Pearson’s trial follows the acquittal last fall of another Newport News police officer who did not shoot Berry but fired a Taser at him during the Dec. 27, 2019 encounter.

Four officers had gone to Berry’s home after he made a series of 911 calls — both to Newport News and Fairfax County — regarding the well-being of his 9-year-old son. Berry had lost sole custody 10 days earlier after his child’s mother raised concerns about his mental health.

“We expect our officers to know how to respect other people’s rights, homes and privacy,” said Jefferson James, one of two special prosecutors from Suffolk handling the case. Instead, James said, Pearson “chases (Berry) into his own home.”

“(Berry) didn’t have a chance the minute that trigger was pulled,” James said during opening statements in Newport News Circuit Court. “This is killing someone for no reason,” leaving him to die “in the middle of his son’s toys.”

On the other hand, Pearson’s attorney, Timothy Clancy, contended Pearson acted reasonably in the entire encounter.

Clancy asserted that Pearson had the right to enter the home without a warrant because he believed Berry was committing a crime in his presence — Berry was on the phone with Fairfax police when he answered the door.

Berry had begun to shut the door on police when officers stopped him and entered the home. Officer Dwight Pitterson deployed a Taser that struck Berry but some of the prongs also shocked responding officers. Clancy asserted that during the struggle, Berry had taken control over Pitterson’s stun gun and was Tasing officers with it, which Clancy said could cause them to lose control of their handguns.

During the ensuing chaos, Pearson pulled out his gun and shot Berry in the back, killing him.

“He had no choice but to defend his officers, Clancy said of Pearson. “He made a split-second decision,” and “did what a reasonably prudent police officer would do.”

The trial opened Monday with recordings of and testimony about a series of calls Berry made to police seeking assistance locating his son, who he believed was missing.

Officer Pitterson initially came to Berry’s townhome to take the missing person’s report, and Berry showed him a Facetime video of his 9-year-old with a bruise under his left eye while in the custody of his mother.

Berry told the officer that his son said he got the bruise while roughhousing with his stepbrothers. Berry said he didn’t buy that, saying the stepbrothers lived a thousand miles away and that his son seemed “nervous” when relaying the story.

Pitterson then called the child’s mother, Jessica Schieffer, who was out of state, and told her Berry was telling police the boy had been “kidnapped.”

Schieffer relayed that Berry had been hospitalized for mental health treatment less than a month earlier and that he “might not remember” that he lost custody of his son. That followed a November 2019 incident in which -— with his son in the car — Berry sped away from officers trying to take him in for a mental health evaluation.

Berry called Newport News 911 again shortly thereafter to have a wellness check done on his son at a relative’s home in Fairfax County. But the dispatchers told him he needed to call Fairfax County Police to have that done.

When Berry finally got in touch with Fairfax, that county required that a Newport News police officer watch the video in question and vouch for the fact that a check was warranted. Berry called Newport News police back and explained the request, but said not to send Pitterson and Pearson back.

“I don’t want the same officers,” Berry said firmly. “Don’t send Pitterson and the sergeant again.”

Though the dispatcher assured Berry that she’d send different officers to his home, Pitterson and Pearson learned of the call and responded to Berry’s home.

Meanwhile, a Fairfax County dispatching supervisor got in touch with a Newport News dispatcher, who relayed that an officer saw the video and that the black eye on the child was believed to be caused by the roughhousing.

Berry was on the line with Fairfax County when the Newport News officers soon knocked on his door, with Berry asking Fairfax to leave the call open so the encounter could be recorded through the phone. Pearson determined that Berry should be arrested on the misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 system.

“Can I show you the video?” Berry asked after he answers the door.

“Sure,” Newport News officer Krystle Alexander replies. “You want to come out and talk with us?”

“I’d rather stay right here,” Berry responds, saying he doesn’t want to come outside, causing Pearson to interject.

“At this point, Mr. Berry, you need to come out and talk with us,” he said firmly, with the officers blocking Berry from closing the door.

Pitterson testified at his trial that the initial plan that night — hatched by Pearson — was to have Berry come outside so that the officers could arrest him. But Pitterson said the officers had no backup plan if he refused to come out.

Pitterson was acquitted of all charges in September. Pearson’s trial is slated to last about four days.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com

