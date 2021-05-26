Murder trial begins for Mason man

May 26—EFFINGHAM — The state began presenting its case Tuesday against a Mason man charged with the murder of a Paris woman in Beecher City more than a year ago.

Christopher E. Glass, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 6 shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly. Another defendant in the case, Aaron Kaister, of Beecher City, was convicted last year and sentenced to 8 1/2 years for concealing Mattingly's murder. Glass also is charged with concealing a homicide.

During the jury trial in Effingham County Circuit Court, Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler pointed out that Glass twice denied knowing what happened to Mattingly after her mother reported her missing April 8. Glass was the last person to have reportedly seen the 29-year-old alive.

Mattingly's mother, Gena Holbrook, testified she called Glass after not hearing from her daughter, who she called or texted with every day, since April 5. She said Glass told her Mattingly left the morning of April 6.

On April 28, Kim Mattingly's body was found on a rural property in Beecher City. Illinois State Police Zone 5 investigators found Glass the next day in Terre Haute, Indiana, and conducted an interview, during which Glass admitted to shooting Mattingly twice. However, during opening statements Kibler told jurors Mattingly's autopsy revealed she was shot more than twice.

Public Defender Scott Schmidt stressed that motive is important in the case.

"Christopher Glass had no reason to want to hurt his friend," he told jurors, referring to Mattingly. "Evidence shows Glass went through great lengths to get away from Kim Mattingly."

Schmidt said Glass had been "involved" with Mattingly. The defense attorney alleged that, like Glass, she had a problem with drugs.

During the videotaped interview in Terre Haute, Glass said Mattingly had shown up at the residence he shared with another woman in Mason. In an attempt to get away from her, he went to property in Beecher City that belong to the parents of his friend, Aaron Kaiser, who lived in a camper on the property.

Story continues

She arrived at the property on April 6 and Glass said the two got into an altercation after Mattingly started swinging a padlock wrapped in a handkerchief and hitting him. The two were in a vehicle with the woman Glass shared the residence with in Mason. Glass said she had brought Mattingly to the Beecher City property.

Kibler asked Illinois State Police Sgt. Daniel Rossiter, who interviewed Glass, if the defendant's recollection of events changed during the interview.

"Multiple times," Rossiter said.

After initially saying Mattingly ran off following the altercation, Glass said he was gathering up his things to leave, including a backpack with a gun in it. He said Mattingly was trying to get the backpack away from him and he accidentally shot her in the stomach.

At one point during the interview, Glass said the gun was in his hand but later said it was in the backpack when it fired. Glass said he "freaked out" and left Mattingly, who he said was still standing, and took off from the property for several hours, according to Rossiter.

The gun, determined by its description to be a revolver, was never recovered. Glass said during the interview that the backpack and contents in it, including the gun, were burned. When asked who burned it, Glass said he didn't know. When asked how he knew it was burned, he said he assumed. The backpack had been left in the van of a friend who was also on the property that day. He said when he asked the friend, he looked toward a burn pit. However, Rossiter noted a fire cannot be hot enough to burn that type of gun.

While there where other discrepancies throughout the interview, more than once Glass adamantly denied shooting Mattingly.

He eventually confessed he went back to the 16-acre property when it was dark and looked for Mattingly when he was told by people there they could hear her screaming. Glass and Kaiser searched and found her unresponsive in the woods. Glass said she had no pulse but he was not sure if she was dead.

After being continually asked if there was a second shot, Glass admitted shooting Mattingly in either the chest or head. When asked if it was to make sure she wasn't suffering, he replied "yea."

"She was my friend," he said.

Glass said they wrapped Mattingly in a tarp and put her in a hole that was already dug and buried her.

Zone 5 ISP Special Agent Sgt. Windy Westfall testified that three spent shell casings that were fired and four live caliber rounds that were not were found on the property. However, Glass only admitted to shooting Mattingly twice during the interview.

Testimony continues Wednesday in Effingham County Circuit Court.